Firearm arrest in Fort Beaufort

In a crime intelligence driven operation, police in Fort Beaufort arrested a 29 year old man for possession of a prohibited firearm and magazine.

South African Police Service spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa said on Friday March 24, 2023 a quick response by police had led to an arrest at a house in Sarlin Farm. A 9mm firearm was retrieved that had been hidden underneath a drum. The serial number had been filed off.

The suspect was due to appear at Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Monday March 27.

