The Rotary Club of Kenton on Sea organized their second 5km fun run/walk at the scenic Eco Estate on Saturday, March 18 which attracted nearly 60 people. All proceeds of the run will go into various projects supported by the club. Rotary thanked Kenton’s Eco Estate team for assisting with marshalling for the fun run. Pictures: FAITH QINGA

Rotary 5km fun run/walk 1 of 40

