Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in April

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in April. All grants except the R350 SRD payment can be collected from post office branches.

According to the agency, payments will be made on:

Tuesday April 4 — old age grants;

— old age grants; Wednesday April 5 — disability grants; and

— disability grants; and Thursday April 6 — all other grants will be paid from this date, including the children’s grant.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.

Grant increases

From April 1, the older person grant will increase to R2,080 for beneficiaries between 60 and 74. It will increase to R2,090 on October 1. Beneficiaries over 75 will receive R2,100 and R2110 on October 1.

The disability grant will increase to R2,080 and to R2,090 on October 1.

The child support grant will be R500 and increase to R510 on October 1, while the foster care grant increases from R1,120 to R1,130 over the same period.

The care dependency grant will increase to R2,080. It will increase to R2,090 on October 1.

The war veterans grant will increase to R2,100 and to R2,110 on October 1.

Gold card swap

Beneficiaries with gold cards expiring this month can collect new cards at South African Post Office branches on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Sassa said Mondays and Tuesdays will be dedicated to the issuing of cards to old age grant recipients and people who receive disability grants.

Wednesdays to Saturdays will be dedicated to the collection of new gold cards for those receiving child support grants and all other grants.

Beneficiaries must bring a South African ID and the gold card expiring to receive a new one.

“Post office branch staff will assist recipients to activate the new cards and select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.

“New gold cards will only be issued at post offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued. No person will be able to collect a gold card on behalf of another unless they are registered with Sassa as a procurator (an agent or person registered formally with Sassa to receive/collect a social grant on behalf of another),” said Sassa.

