Kenton wine fest a great success

Kenton businesses and accommodation providers were thrilled with the ‘extra season’ that the third annual Great Kenton Wine festival brought to the seaside town recently.

This year’s festival attracted 24 wine producers who were stationed in Kenton’s sport club precinct: Kenton’s Bowls, Tennis and Diaz Deep-Sea Clubs each hosted a cluster of wine makers from all over South Africa, and Recreation Road saw a steady stream of tasting ticket holders.

It was a very very festive vibe at the town’s three clubs on Saturday afternoon, where wine lovers enjoyed tasting various wines from different wine producers. There were also private wine tasting sessions organised by wine producers that both visitors and locals enjoyed.

The Rotary Club of Kenton on Sea kicked off Saturday’s festivities bright and early to host more than 60 runners and walkers for their second 5km fun run at the scenic Kenton Eco Estate.

Wine Festival organiser, Rose Wright of the Karoo Wine Club, said the event had brought many new visitors to the town.

“We’re thrilled at the turnout for the Great Kenton Wine Fest,” Wright said. “Town was nice and busy and there were plenty of new visitors to Kenton: we heard a few people commenting that they had never been here before and were loving it. Some of the comments were that they definitely want to visit Kenton for a family holiday, which is exactly what the town needs: more local tourism during the year,” she said.

Wright said the good sunny weather ensured that the visitors enjoy the beaches as well. “The weather played ball too, which was delightful. There were so many people out on the beaches on Sunday morning,” Wright said.

The event organiser also expressed her gratitude to Sunshine Coast Tourism’s Kenton on Sea branch for their assistance at the event. “The Kenton tourism team was a huge help to the event, without their help, this would not be possible. We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to both Jo Wiilmot and Nolu Mbuyazwa. The whole hospitality industry enjoyed a very busy weekend and almost all the side events were very well supported,” she said.

Wilmot agreed that the wine festival had been a great success. “We enjoyed a wonderful wine weekend in Kenton. The weather was fantastic and there were lots of visitors to our area. Many local businesses participated in side events linked to some of the 24 wine producers and a massive thank you to the Karoo Wine Club for another successful Great Kenton Wine Festival!,” she said.

The president of Kenton Boesmans Chamber of Business & Tourism, Justin Wilmot, said the wine festival had a positive impact for the town. “We had 34 fringe events organised by local businesses and organisations. All were incredibly well supported. 24 estates attended and all want to come back,” he told TOTT.

“The long weekend was cut short due to uncertainty of national events, which had an effect on the Sunday activities and wine sales. [However,] we are incredibly happy with the result. We had visitors from all over SA. We look forward to growing this event. Most businesses benefited from the Great Kenton Wine Festival,” Justin said.

Judging by the weekend’s vibe, wine lovers are very keen to have the Great Kenton Wine Festival back again next year. The event organiser has confirmed with TOTT that there will be another one coming so save the dates; The 2024 Great Kenton Wine Fest will be from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23.

