Eskom has announced a 12-hour maintenance shutdown in Ndlambe. Areas affected (including surrounding farms) will be:

Kleinemonde

Bathurst

Port Alfred

Kenton-on-Sea

Bushman’s River Mouth

Marselle

Klipfontein

Canon Rocks

Boknes

Alexandria

During this period please treat all electrical installations as live.

The alternative date for the planned maintenance shutdown (i.e. if weather on the day prevents it) is Tuesday 18 April.

Source: Ndlambe Municipality

