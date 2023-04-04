Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag

The department of mineral resources and energy has announced sizeable price cuts for diesel in April, with minor petrol price increases or decreases, depending on where you live.

At midnight, the wholesale prices of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and 81c/l at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c/l inland and 82c/l at the coast.

The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented into fuel price structures, says the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Petrol prices are a mixed bag, with a 1c/l decrease for 93 octane inland and 8c/l at the coast. The price of 95 octane petrol drops 5c/l at the coast, but increases 2c/l inland.

Illuminating paraffin decreases R1.25 inland and R1.38 at the coast.

Commenting on the price adjustments, the CEF says international fuel prices decreased during the period under review, while the rand depreciated against the dollar.

FUEL PRICES FROM APRIL 5 2023

Inland: 93 petrol – R22.64; 95 petrol – R22.97; Diesel 0.05% – R20.89; and Diesel 0.005% – R20.97.

Coast: 95 petrol – R22.25; Diesel 0.05% – R20.17; and Diesel 0.005% – R20.26.



TimesLIVE

