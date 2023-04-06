Engage with your fave newspapers on the go: Arena launches exciting news apps

Focusing on hyperlocal content, the mySowetan, myHerald and myDaily Dispatch apps will unite their readers into close-knit communities

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and its sister publications Sowetan, Daily Dispatch and The Herald, has expanded its “my” family of apps focused on providing hyperlocal content and fostering community engagement to include mySowetan, myDaily Dispatch and myHerald.

Available on Android and iOS devices, these new apps put your favourite local newspapers in the palm of your hand, making it easier for you to stay up to date with the latest news and events in your area. You can access the full range of content from each publication, including news, sports, entertainment, business, lifestyle and more.

The mySowetan app brings you the latest news from Joburg, SA’s economic and cultural hub. The myHerald app gives you access to news and updates from Gqeberha, while myDaily Dispatch will keep you informed on what’s happening in East London and the surrounding areas.

Beyond providing easy access to local news on the go, these apps give you the added bonus of joining communities of your choice — focused on various interests and topics — which means you can tailor your experience and connect with like-minded people.

Lyndon Barends, Arena’s group commercial & strategy MD, says expanding the “my” family of apps is part of the company’s strategy to focus on hyperlocal content. This is an important move that will allow Arena to reach a wider audience and provide a more personalised experience for its readers.

“The importance of hyperlocal news and engagement cannot be overstated. By providing readers with the most up-to-date news about the issues and events that matter to them, Arena is insuring they are kept informed and engaged with what it happening in their communities,” says Barends.

The mySowetan, myDaily Dispatch and myHerald apps can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery. Their release follows the successful launch of the myRise and myVuma apps for Arena’s two regional radio stations — Rise FM in Mbombela and Vuma FM in Durban — earlier this year.

TimesLIVE

