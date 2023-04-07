Horses, heroes and just plain folks at the Bathurst Show

The Bathurst Agricultural Show 2023 in pictures and videos…
ON CALL: Vet on call for the Bathurst Agricultural Show Annie Mears from the Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic chats during a break to long-time Makhanda client Ben and his owner Colette Kaiser. “We had a busy weekend seeing clients and patients but fortunately nothing serious,” Mears said. “We heard wonderful feedback about our competition packs – this year will be hard to beat!” Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
EXTRACURRICULAR: Founder and coordinator of Vusithemba Homework Camp Literacy Programme, Rose Daweti with her charges at the Bathurst Show. Picture: SUPPLIED
CHILLING SOME: Carol Lynn Mills and husband Gerald Mills enjoy an early morning cup of coffee while waiting for the showjumpers to strut their stuff. Picture: MARK CARRELS
HAVING A BALL: Jessie Wright (back) with sons Kei, Landon and Cooper enjoy time out for a picture next to the show tractors. Picture: MARK CARRELS
SADDLES UP: Nelson John makes sure Princess is well taken care off in the showjumpers practice arena. Picture: MARK CARRELS
OUT AND ABOUT: Tasha Marais, Chante van der Merwe, Mia Marais and Deryn Hulley enjoy a day out at the Bathurst show. Picture: MARK CARRELS
ON TRACK: Butcher Robbie Alberts AKA “Bearded Butcher” sets up his stall at the show. Picture: MARK CARRELS
OUT AND ABOUT: Ashmore Chirombo, left and Shorai Jasi enjoy the sun and the showjumping event. Picture: MARK CARRELS
LET’S GROOVE: Frikkie MacDonald belts out tunes on his concertina to liven up proceedings. Picture: MARK CARRELS
FUN TIME: Tania Fredericks, left, and Jakes Fredericks enjoy the marimba band at the food court with their pet pooch, Muimui. Picture: MARK CARRELS
TEAM WORK: Keanin Cordell left, of St Andrew’s Prep takes his cue from marimba teacher, Shannon Wright, during their show at the food court. Picture: MARK CARRELS
Graeme College Senior Steel Band. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Bathurst Town Criers Warwick Lewarne and Shane Steenkamp cadge a ride during the vintage tractor parade. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Participants in the Danny Wepener Memorial Ride-on Lawnmower Race take a photo break. Race stations by Remax Grahamstown, Tyremart Port Alfred and Makhanda, Hyundai Len’s Auto and Kowie Toyota. Won by Kevin du Plessis and Gunther Pretorius of Agri EC (“putting farmers first” quipped Du Plessis); Mike Webber of Rentall Makhanda second and Richard Legg of IHire third. Sponsored by SAFIRE. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
The Shaw Park Primary Breakfast Tent team. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Angie and Darren Laventhal of The CHilli Shack. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Alec McKerrow, Nadine McKerrow and Paula Stander. The Port Alfred Lions raised R37 000 for Hospice through their work at the gates. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Belinda Barnard at the House of Hope’s stand. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Janet Mutinh with her crochetwork. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
CRAFT: Noncebo Mndi from Cape Town and Bathurst resident Milile FUnani chat to wire art crafter Brenda Funde. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Margie Thomas, Ronnie Steinhardt Wendy Bradfield and Lexi the Yorkshire terrier cross at the SPCA stand. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
GREEN MAMMOTH: Dagga activists Riaan van Niekerk, Wayne Wright and Harry ‘Stage’ Verhoog. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
Rina Scraton with Basgie, Rosie. A Basgie boasts Basset and Beagle lineage. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
WILD TIME: Outside thhe Woody Cape Wildlife auction were locals Coenie Pieterse, Olaf Angloher and Steven Smith with S’bu Fakade from one of the show’s sponsors, Standard Bank. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
George and Gwenda Euvrard took part in the vintage car parade. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
BATHURST’S BEST: Members of the Richards family (back from left) Ayanda, Emily, Mimi and twins Likuye and Lilonke with retired Bathurst Primary teacher Marjorie Wilson. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
FIRST TIMERS: Loving their first Bathurst Show were Natalia Nogalawe and Luxolo Binda. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
CHEERS! Bathurst Agricultural Show President Neil Scott enjoys an ice cream as the very successful 2023 show draws to a close on Sunday April 2. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN
PINEAPPLE MOMENT: Zikkie and Andile Maki pose for a picture in the Pineapple Growers Association hall at the 2023 Bathurst Agricultural Show. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN