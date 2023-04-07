Horses, heroes and just plain folks at the Bathurst Show

ON CALL: Vet on call for the Bathurst Agricultural Show Annie Mears from the Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic chats during a break to long-time Makhanda client Ben and his owner Colette Kaiser. “We had a busy weekend seeing clients and patients but fortunately nothing serious,” Mears said. “We heard wonderful feedback about our competition packs – this year will be hard to beat!” Picture: SUE MACLENNAN