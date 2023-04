Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 load-shedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.

The power utility implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.

Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.

TimesLIVE

