Fort Beaufort stolen property traced

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Fort Beaufort on Wednesday April 12 for possession of suspected stolen property.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the intelligence driven operation was conducted by Fort Beaufort visible policing and detective members, police followed up on information that property taken in a housebreaking could be found at a house in Newtown Location, Fort Beaufort.

On searching the property, the man was arrested and the suspected stolen property (water pump, drill and a tyre pump) were recovered. The property was positively linked to a case of housebreaking and theft. The estimated value of property is R12 000.

The suspect is due to appear at Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 14 April 2023.

