Nobe sets new record for Kenton 30-Miler

It was an atmospheric start for entrants in the Kenton 100 Miler who set off from Jerry’s on the Dune at midnight on Friday April 14. They have 36 hours to complete 10 circuits of the tough circular 10-mile loop which includes beach, dunes, river causeways, stairs, road and trail.

Tobie Reynecke, who completed his 100th 100-Miler in Kenton last year, is one of those participating, as is Mark Crandon, who brought the event to life in 2020. Expect the first 100-Milers in some time tomorrow (Sunday) morning, overlapping with the 8am start of the 10-mile event. The cut-off for the 100-Miler is lunchtime on Sunday.

Meanwhile reigning 30-mile champion Vuyisani Nobe keeps his title. The 30-Milers set off at 4am this morning. Nobe completed the course in 4 hours and 56 minutes – a new record for the Kenton event.

Jerry’s on the Dune is the race base where prizegiving will take place on Sunday afternoon and provides a sociable spectator point during the race.

Updates to follow.

