Due to a slight improvement in available generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 4 daily until further notice.

The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.

This comes as Eskom is battling to generate sufficient electricity to meet South Africa’s needs, which saw a recent bout of outages at stage 6.

TimesLIVE

