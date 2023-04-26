Do you remember stage 1 load-shedding? SA may have it on Sunday

Varying stages of load-shedding will be implemented over the long weekend, including a predicted reduction to stage 1 — a brief reprieve for South Africans.

On Wednesday, the enforced power outages are at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Thursday.

The schedule will then vary between stages 2-4, except for stage 1 during the daytime on Sunday.

See the schedule below:

Eskom said breakdowns are at 16,283MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,065MW.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit at Kriel power station was returned to service. In the same period, however, a generating unit each at Camden and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal and two units each at Kriel and Tutuka contributed to the capacity constraints.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. We thank those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” the power utility said.

TimesLIVE

