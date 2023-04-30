Two die in R72 crash

Two people died on the R72 near Port Alfred and one sustained severe injuries after two vehicles collided head-on. The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Saturday 29 April, 18km east of Port Alfred (towards East London).

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Polo Vivo with one female occupant travelling from Port Alfred towards East London collided with a Toyota Corolla with two occupants, a male driver and female passenger, heading towards Port Alfred from East London.

Both occupants of the Toyota Corolla died on the scene, Binqose said.

The woman driving the VW Polo Vivo had sustained severe injuries and was taken to Port Alfred Hospital for further medical management.

A case of culpable homicide had been opened at Seafield SAPS for further investigation, Binqose said

Share this: Tweet



