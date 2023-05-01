Rescued SA citizens in tears as they arrive home from war-torn Sudan

More than 50 South African citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan are finally home safely.

It was an emotional moment on Sunday for the 51 as they were reunited with their families at the arrivals terminal of Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Derrick Morris said he was looking forward to having a beer with his son who was meant to stay for a year in Sudan.

His son Warrick moved to Sudan to work at a Toyota dealership. He tried to get through the border last Sunday but his passport was still in the country’s capital Khartoum.

“There was very little communication with him [during the week] … It’s been a stressful week, not knowing when they will get on the flight. I am glad he is coming home — too soon though because he was meant to be there for a year … We are ready to have a beer with him,” Morris said.

They arrived on a Kenya Airways flight which was delayed by about 15 minutes.

Tsepo Sibiya was carrying red balloons, excited to see her husband and children who she struggled to speak to during the week due to internet shutdowns.

“I am blessed that I am going to see my husband and our children and helper … We have been hopeful and faithful that the family will come back safely. From Sunday last week when they were evacuated to the border of Egypt, we were interrupted and I couldn’t communicate with them until Wednesday. But everything is perfect,” she said.

Department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said they had to produce 19 emergency documents as some people had left their passports behind.

“They left in a hurry and left some things behind. We had to negotiate with Egypt to relax their immigration laws given the situation. It has not been an easy operation but the South African government always steps up each time,” Monyela said.

The rescued citizens were briefed by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and defence minister Thandi Modise.

Monyela said the South African ambassador to Sudan was also brought back.

“He also had to intervene and help. It has been a successful operation. Not easy and risky but our people are finally home. They were very emotional, most are in tears. Being home is an emotional thing after what they went through.”

