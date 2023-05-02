Eastern Cape beach closed after shark attack

A wounded Eastern Cape man was hospitalised after a shark attack on Monday afternoon at Mngcibe beach near Mthatha.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is said to have been diving for crayfish before the predator attacked his upper body.

The victim was immediately dispatched to Zithulele Hospital before being airlifted to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after the incident.

Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda confirmed the incident and said the patient is currently in a stable condition.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Headquarters operations manager Bruce Sandman said: “NSRI were notified of a man reported to have been bitten by a shark while free diving at Mdumbi, Transkei.

“NSRI Mdumbi lifeguards and NSRI Headquarters lifeguard instructors, who are in the area conducting lifeguard training, responded.

“On arrival on the scene it was found that a local adult man had sustained lacerations from a shark bite and he was in a stable condition.

“He was transported by private transport to a local medical clinic where he was attended to by a doctor.

“NSRI Emergency Operations Centre, an NSRI Headquarters Operations duty controller, NSRI East London duty controllers and NSRI Eastern Cape regional duty controllers alerted the EC Government Health EMS who dispatched their EMS helicopter, Mercy Wing 9.

“The man, believed to be aged 40, in a stable condition, was airlifted to hospital in the care of EMS paramedics for further medical care and he is recovering.

“NSRI and local authorities are appealing to bathers in the area to be cautious.”

DispatchLIVE

