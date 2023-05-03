Sign language recognised as 12th official language in South Africa

Sign language is now the 12th official language in South Africa.

This was unanimously endorsed by the National Assembly on Tuesday during its plenary and is an amendment to section 6 of the constitution. It includes South African Sign Language (SASL) as an official language to promote the rights of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Until now, the constitution provided for 11 official languages.

President Cyril Ramaphosa still has to sign the amendment bill into law.

The bill was introduced and referred to the justice committee on January 12. The committee was briefed by the department of justice and constitutional development on January 27.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the committee received 58 written submissions from individuals and organisations, most in support of the bill.

“The committee noted the opposing views expressed by a few commentators but submits the recognition of SASL as a 12th official language is an important step towards the realisation of the rights of people who are deaf and hard of hearing,” said Mothapo.

“The committee acknowledged SASL is not a universal language (different countries have their own sign language and regions have dialects), but submits that, in South Africa, it is in the promotion and development of SASL that the various dialects are also recognised.”

