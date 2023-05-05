NSRI warns of spring tides risk

MARK CARRELS

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers to be cautious of the prevailing Spring Tides on the Eastern Cape coastline.

The NSRI says spring tides result in stronger than normal rip currents and the risks are greater at sea when there are tide changes – as when the peak at high tide recedes towards low tide.

The NSRI says though summer weather conditions seem to be the norm at the moment, the onset of the winter season means seas are building up in intensity resulting in rough conditions on our coastline.

“Bathers, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers, recreational and commercial anglers are urged to prioritise safety at sea during the spring tide phenomenon,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“We are also appealing to parents to ensure that children out swimming at sea have adult supervision at all times. This includes those swimming in rivers and swimming pools both at the coast and inland,” Lambinon said.

The spring tide effect on the coastline is expected to drop off into the middle of next week, therefore the public enjoying leisure activities at sea are warned to take extreme care during this weekend and the beginning of the new week.

“And, following two shark incidents this week, we are appealing to members of the public to exercise caution when swimming, surfing paddling and sail boarding,” Lambinon added.

