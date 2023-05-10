Police arrest 13 protesting NMU students as stun grenades, stones fly

Thirteen Nelson Mandela University students spent the night behind bars after heated exchanges between protesting students and police played out in the streets of Summerstrand on Tuesday.

The chaotic scenes erupted at midmorning after about 200 protesting students blocked University Way in an effort to get the attention of university and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) management regarding a range of issues, including tuition and accommodation fees.

The 13 students, aged between 19 and 27, were warned and subsequently arrested after being in contravention of a court interdict prohibiting protests within 200m of the university’s premises, which has been in effect since late March.

While a similar protest was staged on May 6, the situation on Tuesday resulted in lecture halls being damaged as well as staff and other students being barred from the campuses.

After the students staged a sit-down protest near the traffic circle, the situation escalated with an exchange of stun grenades and stones between the protesters and police.

Several students were arrested at the scene before the protesters dispersed into neighbouring streets, with more arrests made in Nobbs Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the protest started at about 11am.

“SA Police Service Public Order Policing warned the students that their actions were in contravention of a court interdict; however they defied the warning.

“Stun grenades were used to disperse them [and] the students retaliated by stoning the SAPS members and the security guards.

“Thirteen students, aged between 19 and 27, were arrested on charges of contravention of a court interdict.

“They will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday,” Janse van Rensburg said.

NMU spokesperson Primarashni Gower said the protesters disrupted lectures, assessments and intimidated staff and students at the north and south campuses.

“They also damaged windows and data projectors in some lecture halls. “Additional security as well as the SAPS were brought onto campus. “This was to enforce an interdict which has been in effect since late March. “The important provisions of the order are that students are not allowed to unlawfully or contrary to the rules of NMU interfere with, obstruct or destruct the business, academic operations and administration processes conducted by the university at any of the controlled premises. “Students are reminded that their right to protest should not infringe on the rights of those who want to access campus for learning, teaching and other operational activities,” Gower said. She said the issues the students were protesting about were outside the university’s control. However, it remained in constant discussions with NSFAS. “The university will be seeking the assistance of the department of higher education and training with a view to resolving the matter,” Gower said. NSFAS spokesperson Tsholofelo Zweni said it had established the eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid for the 2023 academic year which needed to be adhered to for students to be eligible for financial aid. “Students studying for less than 60 course credits towards their qualification qualify for the learning materials allowance only. “This allowance is designed to provide students with the materials and resources necessary to complete their studies for the duration of one year. “The NSFAS and Financial Aid have had discussions on the qualification criteria for the accommodation, living and travel allowance. “It was concluded that students studying less than 60 course credits towards their qualification do not qualify for any of these allowances. “Institutions are to disburse study material [books] only in this instance,” Zweni said. An NMU first-year diploma management student from East London, who was among the group of protesters on Tuesday and did not want to be identified, said he had hopes of being the first graduate in his family but was doubtful it would happen. “I am not shocked by what happened in the protest today,” the 22-year-old said. “I think students just want answers. “If they do not get funding, they will be kicked out of residency — some have already left, that is the frustration of the students. “I am not OK. In February my father died at 86. We relied on his grant and my mother’s grant, she is in her 60s.” Several members of the Student Representative Council failed to respond to requests for comment. HeraldLIVE

