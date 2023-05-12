Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNewsLocal NewsPort Alfred Post Office remains operational says spokesperson
FeaturedLocal News

Port Alfred Post Office remains operational says spokesperson

Faith Qinga
By Faith Qinga
0
3

SASSA grant recipients can still collect their grants at the Port Alfred post office. That’s according to South African Post Office (SAPO) spokesperson Suzie Khumalo. She was responding to a query from Talk of The Town following a tipoff that the Port Alfred post office was barely functional. 

Sources told Talk of The Town that SAPO staff could send parcels nor fetch them from the regional office in Gqeberha because the petrol card had run out and had not been renewed. 

However, Kumalo assured TOTT that the transport challenges that the local branch was experiencing had been resolved. “The Post Office has been experiencing irregular transport challenges but that has since been sorted and mail has now started to move slowly though,” said Khumalo. 

The town’s post office was closed for several months last year because of a rental dispute with the owner of the building they were renting.

Previous article
Bid to turn abandoned building into safe space for women and children
Faith Qinga
Faith Qinga
RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv