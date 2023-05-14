Rock fall on R67 to Fort Beaufort

A rock fall has partially obstructed the R67 from Makhanda to Fort Beaufort, 40km from Makhanda according to Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose urged road users to be extra cautious when approaching mountain passes as there are threats of mudslides.

Steady rains in most past of the province were causing havoc on the roads and mudslides had been reported on the R102 old Cape Town road near Mondplaas in Humansdorp area as well as the R67 between Makhanda and Fort Beaufort.

“There are no road closures as yet,” Binqose said. “Just be cautious and be safe.”

