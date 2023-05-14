Sunday, May 14, 2023
Rock fall on R67 to Fort Beaufort

Sue Maclennan
Sue Maclennan
THe Department of Transport has urged drivers to be cautious when apporaching mountain passes, after rock falls have partially obstructed roads in two parts of the province. Picture: SUPPLIED

A rock fall has partially obstructed the R67 from Makhanda to Fort Beaufort, 40km from Makhanda according to Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose urged road users to be extra cautious when approaching mountain passes as there are threats of mudslides.

Steady rains in most past of the province were causing havoc on the roads and mudslides had been reported on the R102 old Cape Town road near Mondplaas in Humansdorp area as well as the R67 between Makhanda and Fort Beaufort.

“There are no road closures as yet,” Binqose said. “Just be cautious and be safe.”

Local publisher and author shares why biographies and memoirs are perennial favourites
Sue Maclennan
Sue Maclennan
Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.