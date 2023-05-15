Monday, May 15, 2023
Gift of the Givers to assist Eastern Cape flood victims

July 18, 2022 - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman founder of Gift of the Givers. Picture Werner Hills Image: Werner Hills

Gift of the Givers teams from East London were on Sunday deployed with supplies to assist Eastern Cape flood victims.

The rain severely affected predominantly informal settlements in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The humanitarian organisation said 500 community members had to be evacuated and housed in a church in Motherwell.

“Gift of the Givers received calls from disaster management, counsellors and community members to assist the communities whose homes and possessions have been substantially affected.

“Urgent needs include mattresses, blankets, hot meals, sanitary pads, diapers, bottled water and hygiene packs. Food parcels, stationery, uniforms and building materials will have to follow,” said Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers.

Sablay said teams from East London would on Sunday also be providing hot meals for displaced victims.

He said Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku had also requested Gift of the Givers teams to be on standby.

“Spar in Gqeberha has come forward with contributions to Gift of the Givers. Gqeberha mayor Retief Odendaal has thanked us in advance for our intended intervention,” he said.

