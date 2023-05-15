Monday, May 15, 2023
HomeNewsNational NewsStage 6 load-shedding kicks in an hour earlier due to cold weather
National News

Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in an hour earlier due to cold weather

TimesLIVE
By TimesLIVE
0
5
Stage 6 load-shedding will kick in an hour earlier than expected on Monday. File photo. Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The cold weather and failure of two generating units have forced Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding an hour earlier than anticipated on Monday.

Stage 6 load-shedding will kick in an hour earlier than expected on Monday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ailing utility on Sunday had announced alternating stages 4 and 6 in the morning during the week “until further notice”.

Stage 4 load-shedding was meant to be in place at 5am-4pm daily and stage 6 at 4pm-5am.

But on Monday afternoon, Eskom changed its tune, with acting spokesperson Daphne Mokwena announcing power cuts would be ramped up to stage 6 due to the demand of electricity being higher than expected because of the cold weather.

“In addition, the failure of two generating units, one of which has since returned to service, requires that stage 6 load-shedding be implemented at 3pm (previously communicated as 4pm).

“Eskom will communicate another update as soon as any significant changes occur. We appeal that non-essential appliances be switched off.”

Mokwena confirmed load-shedding would be reduced to stage 4 on Tuesday morning.

TimesLIVE

Previous article
Teenagers die in Makhanda crash
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.