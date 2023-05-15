Teenagers die in Makhanda crash

Two teenagers died and one was critically injured in a car crash on Templeton Drive, Makhanda, shortly before midnight on Friday May 12.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Lutho Mbanya (17) was alleged to be driving. He and the front passenger, Lifa Zabo (18), had died on impact. A third person is in hospital, being treated for severe injuries.

“No other vehicle was involved in the accident. The vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson, left the road and collided [with] a tree,” Naidu said. “At this stage it is not known how the accident occurred and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

Lutho and the injured boy are in Grade 11 at Graeme College and headmaster Kevin Watson wrote to parents and the school community to inform them of the incident and offer support to those affected. He wrote:

“It is with great sadness that I inform our community about the loss of one of our young learners… He was not the only young man who lost his life in this horrific incident. Another Graemian was injured and is currently receiving medical care in hospital.”

“We are deeply affected by this news and extend our sincere condolences to the families during this difficult time… we want to offer our support in any way we can,” Watson wrote.

