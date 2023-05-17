South African lecturer sets new national free-diving record in Egypt

He set the record in the “free immersion” category in which athletes ascend and descend on the dive by pulling on a rope fixed to a particular depth. No fins are used and they must complete the dive wearing the same weight.

Rubidge earned a coveted white card on the dive for adhering to the strict standards set by the sport. His achievement not only highlights his personal accomplishments, but also serves as an inspiration to the growing South African free-diving community.

Rubidge previously set a world record in the bi-fin constant weight category, diving to a depth of 75m.

“I’m hoping to still be breaking records in my mid-60s,” the 54-year-old father of three told The Herald earlier this month.

“Free-diving keeps you fit and healthy, it’s a nice lifestyle.”

TimesLIVE