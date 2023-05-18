Air Force veterans induct new head

Koos van Rensburg was inducted as the new chairman of Port Alfred’s branch of the South African Air Force Association (SAAFA) at the Hibiscus Room Restaurant in Settler’s Park Village on Monday, May 8.

The organisation is a democratic, non-sectarian and non-partisan veterans structure with more than 2200 members country wide. The all-ranks Association was formed in 1945 to perpetuate a tradition of comradeship, knowing no distinction of rank, race, language, gender or creed, which has developed over the years among members of the South African Air Force.

The Port Alfred branch has 122 members and the new chairperson is set to ensure that members are fully active and share fun and camaraderie in the association.

“I’m considering it one of my immediate tasks to reactivate those inactive members to ensure that the members of the branch enjoy being a member of Port Alfred and be proud of it. To have fun, that’s most important. Fun, camaraderie and that we can share with one another whenever we are in need,” he encouraged the members.

The chairman also appealed to the members to volunteer to help run the branch with fundraising, membership, putting together a newsletter and keeping up their records. “I appeal to you for those that have a little bit of time to please volunteer into the branch executive committee to help us,” he said.

At the induction, it was also announced that two 43 Air School staff have applied to become associate members and no member objected to this application. Alex Todd, the head of training at 43 Air School would join as an associate as well as Corne Odendaal who volunteered to act as the association’s honorary auditor. “I want the air school to become more involved with the association. There is a close relationship but we need to improve on it,” Van Rensburg said.

Five members will represent the Port Alfred branch at the association’s 2023 congress taking place from May 25 to May 28 in Gqeberha.

Van Rensburg started his Air Force career during 1973 when he joined and started his pilot training.

“At the end of 1974 after completing my pilot training I was posted to Cape Town to join 7 Squadron, flying Harvards,” he told TOTT.

“At the end of 1975 the Angolan War escalated into a conventional war and I was called to conduct my first operational tour, flying out of Grootfontein and Rundu (then South West Africa).”

Van Rensburg completed his pilot instructor training in 1976 and served at Dunnotar as an instructor. In 1977, he was transferred to Langebaan Rd, West Coast, and gave instruction on Impala jets. From 1978 until 1984, Van Rensburg was assigned to 25 Squadron where he flew C47 Dakota transport aircraft. He served operationally in SWA (Namibia), Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) and Mozambique.

After completing his SAAF career, he entered into private business by starting his own software development company. Currently, Van Rensburg is the Deputy Chief Ground School Instructor at 43 Air School and has been acting as a lecturer in Aerodynamics, Radio Navigational Aids and Instruments and Avionics at the school since 2014.

