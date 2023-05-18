Eskom says it will burn more diesel, limit maintenance to help keep lights on in winter

Managing planned maintenance to a minimum and increasing diesel burn at open-cycle gas turbines are some measures Eskom will undertake to keep the lights on this winter.

This was announced by the energy utility’s interim group CEO Calib Cassim at Megawatt Park on Thursday during a presentation on Eskom’s winter outlook, which showed stage 8 load-shedding as a possibility.

Cassim, flanked by other executives and Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana, said the cold-season outlook indicates an increased risk of supply shortfall against expected demand.

Cassim said the increase in load-shedding levels did not mean there is a greater risk of a national blackout as the measure is among processes used to prevent such an occurrence.

Eskom is embarking on efforts that will reduce and end load-shedding, he added.

This required everyone to work together to drive supply interventions, improve available generation and manage demand by reducing usage during peak hours, said Cassim.

Eskom is committed to increasing energy generation, with a specific focus on winter, by “reducing our unplanned losses in the generation fleet and managing planned maintenance to the minimum level required over winter”.

Diesel burn will be increased at open-cycle gas turbines, with a budget of R20bn available for the fuel this year, he said.

Eskom enters winter with a shortfall of about 6,500MW. It has 26,500MW in capacity against a forecast peak demand of 33,000MW.

The power utility also indicated that at least stage 3 and 4 load-shedding will be implemented until August.

