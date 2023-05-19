Donors step up to assist one of Port Alfred’s best

The Port Alfred Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association (PARRA) has been impressed with the work of Ndlambe Municiipality’s cleansing department staff to keep the town and the beaches clean.

One of that department’s staff members in particular, Zola Ngcezengane, has set an example not only to fellow staff members, but also to members of the public. He’s proud of Port Alfred and, at his own initiative, he goes above and beyond to keep the town clean. He makes such a difference to the state of the town and its ethos that people who work in his main area of operation, the CBD, notice immediately when he’s off from work.

So when they heard that the bicycle he used to get to and from work had been stolen, they decided they had to do something. PARRA called on local business owners to club together to buy him a new one. Some stepped up and gave large or small donations as they started the search for a good second-hand bike.

Then PARRA member and owner of Cycle Asylum, Ian Storer, stepped up and was able to source not only a brand-new bike for us with the donations received, but also a pump, a tyre repair kit, a new chain, a helmet, and a set of replacement tyres for when the original ones wear out.

The handover took place on Tuesday, May 9 at Cycle Asylum and PARRA chairperson Lindsay Luppnow said, “You are such a massive asset to Port Alfred that we wanted to get you a new bicycle as a thank you for all the extra work that you do for our community.”

Donors included the PARRA, BUCO, EDGE Financial Services, Multi Security, Port Alfred Business Forum and a variety of private donors.

Ndlambe Municipality’s Deputy Director: Community Protection Service Fanie Fouché thanked all the sponsors for the initiative and praised Ngcezengane as a dedicated staff member.

“He is a dedicated worker and has been with Ndlambe Municipality since 2014,” said Fouche. It means a lot to our foreman and our team to know that their [work doesn’t go] unnoticed, that you actually see what they do for this area,” Fouché said.

Ngcezengane expressed his gratitude for the bicycle sponsorship.

“We’re grateful to those donors who made it possible to give back to someone who gives the town so much,” Luppnow said. “We are continually impressed at the town’s ability to pull together to achieve something.”

