Sedru gives clubs ultimatum over referee abuse

MARK CARRELS

Clubs playing under the South Eastern Districts Rugby sub-union (Sedru) banner have been given a stern warning to get their act together or have the league suspended altogether, following the ongoing abuse of referees.

This follows a Sedru general council meeting on Tuesday May 23 with representatives of all 1st division clubs that sought to address incidents of referee abuse.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday May 20 when referee Nqaba Lamani was on the receiving end of constant abuse from spectators attending the “cross-border” derby between Kowie United and Makhanda’s Swallows at Port Alfred’s Station Hill Grounds.

Lamani confirmed after the match that he would be taking action against the culprits.

The chaotic scenes that prevailed during and after the match prompted Sedru officials to suspend 1st division fixtures. They however lifted the suspension after the “cordial meeting” with clubs on Tuesday.

“We can’t go on like this,” Sedru vice-chairman Deon Hilpert said.

Hilpert confirmed the abuse of referees had topped the meeting agenda.

“We have ordered home clubs to make sure they ensure the safety of referees, players and spectators during matches. There are strict guidelines we have asked them to follow to ensure that and, if these are not adhered or the abuse continues, we will have no other option but to suspend the league,” warned Hilpert.

Hilpert was asked why Lamani who is Makhanda-based was appointed to referee a match involving a Makhanda team against Port Alfred’s Kowie United.

“We are confident that referees are neutral and professional and that that neutrality won’t be compromised… and most of our referees are from Makhanda anyway,” said Hilpert.

Sedru, which is accountable to controlling body, the EP Rugby Union, appoints the referees for the first league matches via their local referees union.

“This weekend there are three derbies being played under the Sedru banner. These derbies will be a yardstick as to whether the clubs in question can adhere to the rules.

“We will not allow our referees to be abused … it can’t go on like this,” said Hilpert.

Other measures being looked at were to have monthly meetings between captains and Sedru referee representatives to “discuss and have clarity on rules and for them to build up a rapport” said Hilpert. If resources allow it, Sedru would also be looking at sending two members of their executive to certain games to observe the state of play.

Lamani was forced to blow time prematurely in Saturday’s game, after a try by Justin Potgieter of Swallows in the dying seconds. Words were exchanged after the try and pandemonium broke out when hordes of players and spectators rushed towards Potgieter. Fortunately the situation was defused by club officials before it could get out of hand. The conversion following the try was not taken as a result. Swallows won the match 25-17.

Kowie United were not happy with most of Lamani’s decisions. “We don’t stand for any spectator abuse but it doesn’t make it any easier when referees are not making fair calls,” said coach Stuart Abrahams.

Swallows coach Weston Du Plessis said they were happy to win the game but disappointed with the chaos that ensued.

“We must make a better effort to protect referees, players and spectators at home games. We get along well with the rugby people in Ndlambe. There are even family members from Makhanda and Port Alfred playing against each other in these derbies. But I don’t know why it comes to this at these games.”

Hilpert said the Sedru executive had asked clubs to single out the culprits and take action against them.

He said they would be sending a report on the ongoing saga to the EPRU.

Klipfontein RFC had all their home games suspended after similar incidents rocked their home fixture a few weeks ago. “That suspension has now been lifted because they have met the requirements we had laid down to ensure player, referee and spectator safety,” Hilpert said.

A match between Born Fighters and Brumbies in Makhanda was called off at half-time three weeks ago after a referee, tired of the abuse directed at him by spectators, stood firm and suspended the match at the break.

