Police probe Makhanda murder

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found lying inside a bakery in Hill Street, Makhanda, around 9pm on Sunday May 21, 2023.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said: “The body had no visible injuries, but a blood stain on the left side of the head.”

Nkohli said the identity of the deceased person was being withheld until family relatives were formally notified.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station,” Nkohli said. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

