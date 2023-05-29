Stolen WC NSRI rescue craft destroyed

The SA Police Service, assisted by City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and CoCT Metro Police, are investigating a case of stolen and damaged property at NSRI Strandfontein.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Sunday morning May 28 2023, NSRI crew arriving at NSRI Strandfontein rescue station for routine training discovered that the rescue station had been broken into during the early hours of the morning and an NSRI JetRIB rescue craft was missing.

The four padlocks to the slipway boat gate had been found open and damaged. Police and Law Enforcement had initiated investigations and a police case was opened.

“During Sunday afternoon, what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire, was located on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. Police and Law Enforcement investigated and it is confirmed that the destroyed boat is the NSRI Strandfontein JetRIB rescue craft. The craft has been completely destroyed by fire,” Lambinon said.

It was suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before it was set alight.

Lambinon said investigations included an alarm notification indicating the rescue station main gates for the NSRI rescue craft was activated at 02h06am and went off at 02h10am.

It is suspected that the Yamaha VX 1050 motor may have been stripped from the craft before it was set alight.

“While NSRI has suffered theft of rescue assets and break in’s at NSRI rescue stations in the past we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire,” Lambinon said.

The NSRI is appealing to anyone with information regarding this case to contact the SA Police Service. A case has been opened at Strandfontein Police Station.

The NSRI JetRIB Rescue Craft

On 14 September, 2021 an IMRF (International Maritime Rescue Federation) Award for Innovation and Technology was awarded to the South African JetRIB, designed in 2019 by Admiral Powercats, Droomers Yamaha and the NSRI. Read more here.

An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft fully kitted for rescue operations costs R650 000.

The NSRI JetRIB Rescue Craft:Technical Details:

o Jet Ski : Yamaha VX 1050 (110 HP)

o Hull : Extension hull with a Hypalon pontoon permanently attached

o Engine: 3 Cylinder four stroke

o Fuel: 70 Litre capacity

