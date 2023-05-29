Monday, May 29, 2023
HomeNewsLocal NewsSupermarket open after deli fire
FeaturedLocal NewsWell-beingSafety

Supermarket open after deli fire

Sue Maclennan
By Sue Maclennan
0
7
A security guard monitors the entrance to Checkers Makhanda as Makana Fire FIghters extinguish a fire in the deli on Sunday May 28, 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED

A security guard was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation from a fire which started in the deli of Checkers Makhanda on Sunday (28 May 2023) afternoon. Swift action by employees assisted in quickly extinguishing the fire.

In response to an enquiry from Talk of the Town, Shoprite’s media team said, “All customers and employees were immediately evacuated, and no-one was seriously injured. A security guard was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation and is recovering well.

The store had reopened for trade again this morning, 29 May 2023.

“The store thanks its loyal customers for their patience and understanding regarding the limited availability of deli items while it is restored to its full operation,” the media team said.

Previous article
Police probe Makhanda murder
Next article
Stolen WC NSRI rescue craft destroyed
Sue Maclennan
Sue Maclennan
RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.