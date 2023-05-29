Supermarket open after deli fire

A security guard was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation from a fire which started in the deli of Checkers Makhanda on Sunday (28 May 2023) afternoon. Swift action by employees assisted in quickly extinguishing the fire.

In response to an enquiry from Talk of the Town, Shoprite’s media team said, “All customers and employees were immediately evacuated, and no-one was seriously injured. A security guard was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation and is recovering well.”

The store had reopened for trade again this morning, 29 May 2023.

“The store thanks its loyal customers for their patience and understanding regarding the limited availability of deli items while it is restored to its full operation,” the media team said.

