Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

She said he was going about his day without any hint of illness.

“It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is at the mortuary with his family,” said Strydom.

“I am so distraught. I can’t believe this.”

McKaiser, who was also a regular contributor to TimesLIVE, was born in Grahamstown to a family of little means. He first enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997 to study towards a BA in law and philosophy. An Honours and then a Masters in philosophy, both with distinction, followed prior to him being selected on a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University.

His biography on the Rhodes University website said McKaiser was a political activist and an associate political and social analyst at the Wits Centre for Ethics where he participated in research that examined the relationship between civil society and the state in the policy arena, particularly in the light of the changing post-Polokwane political landscape.

“As a political activist what matters to him is getting to grips with the social and political topics that impact on our lives, and making people sit up and take notice of this,” the university said.

