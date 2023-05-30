Man found dead in possible suicide

Police have opened an inquest docket, after the body of a 49-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the bushes near Worcester Street, Makhanda on Sunday morning.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023 around 9am, police were dispatched to a report of a possible suicide, after a security officer stumbled across the body of a man hanging from a tree near Worcester Street.

“Police can also confirm that the deceased was a person of interest in the murder case, which occurred at the bakery in Makhanda on Sunday, 21 May,” Nkohli said.

