Five years in jail for former furniture shop employee

In just four months, the former finance manager of a furniture shop did her employer and its insurers out of R600 000, by using the details of dead people to process fraudulent claims.

Unathi Faith Golela, 39, was sentenced by the Port Alfred Regional court on Friday June 2 to five years’ direct imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Golela had been employed at Joshua Doore as the Credit Manager between August and November 2014.

“It is during this time that she unlawfully, falsely and intentionally created fraudulent credit applications with comprehensive Insurance cover on clients,” Mgolodela said.

The clients had already died by the time the bogus contracts were entered into with Joshua Doore.

“The action of the accused gave out to Joshua Doore that all applications and comprehensive insurance covers were authentic and Joshua Doore suffered potential loss of approximately R600 000,” Mgolodela said.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks: they investigated and that led to the arrest of Golela in 2019. At that time, she was released on warning.

“After numerous court appearances Golela was convicted and sentenced to five years direct imprisonment,” Mgolodela said.

Hawks Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenywa applauded the team for the excellent work, Mgolodela said.

Share this: Tweet



