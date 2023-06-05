Grahamstown K9 in highway abalone bust

Effective collaboration between the K9 units of Makhanda, Cradock, Gqeberha and Queenstown, who shared intelligence about vehicles transporting abalone, led to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect and the recovery of abalone worth over R1 million.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on Saturday June 3 around 10pm, the K9 units shared information about a white Toyota bakkie transporting abalone on the R350 between Makhanda and Bedford.

“While the SAPS Grahamstown K9 unit were patrolling the suspected route, they found the vehicle about 27km out of Makhanda,” Naidu said.

The vehicle had been involved in an accident and abandoned.

Off duty Sergeant Anthony Benade of the Grahamstown K9 unit assisted by SAPS Grahamstown crime prevention drove to the nearest hospital to make enquiries; however, they established that no one had been brought in for treatment. They contacted the ambulance services who informed them that the suspect had been dropped off at a garage because he had indicated that he did not require treatment.

The K9 members proceeded to the garage, found the suspect hiding in a room and had him taken back to the accident scene.

“Nothing was found in the vehicle; however, when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of abalone hidden underneath cardboard boxes. There was a total of 5810 with an estimated street value of R1,020 000.

“It is further alleged that the abalone was destined for Bloemfontein from Gqeberha,” Naidu said.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of abalone and is expected to appear in court this week.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka commended the team work between the various K9 units, as well as SAPS Grahamstown Crime Prevention members.

“We are warning criminals who use our roads to conduct their illegal trade that we are alert and will not hesitate to arrest and confiscate their goods. We will continue in our efforts to topple these organised syndicates whose activities also impact on serious and violent crimes. The exceptional work done by our teams sends a clear message to criminals that we are not sleeping,” added Xawuka.

