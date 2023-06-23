Explore Eastern Cape’s ancient life forms in Makhanda

Camagu said: “A tetrapod is a creature that evolved from lobe-finned fishes.

“They evolved limbs and they have vertebra.

“These Devonian ones are said to be our ancestors, because they are the first creatures to evolve limbs, to walk and were able to breathe outside water.

“But they still retained their gills, so they could breathe outside water and still live in water as well.”

The fossils at the project are from the oldest tetrapods anywhere in Africa.

Devonian Ecosystem Project head Dr Rob Gess explained: “We’ve been able to reconstruct the most complete, latest Devonian estuary, in fact the most complete Devonian tetrapod-inhabited environment anywhere in the world.

“Because of the special preservation in the rocks outside Makhanda, we have preservation even of soft tissues.

“So we have waterweeds, we have sea weeds and we have a whole range of different kinds of fishes”.

Gess spoke enthusiastically about placoderms, or armour-plated fish, that dominated the world’s oceans during the Devonian Period.

“They had armour-plating covering their whole head down to their waist.