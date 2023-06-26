Traffic Department closes after fire

The Traffic Department in Port Alfred is closed following a fire inside the offices. Frustrated members of the public arriving to do business there this morning were greeted by the sight of empty offices and barrier tape.

A statement from Ndlambe Municipality issued this morning read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Port Alfred Traffic Department is [temporarily] closed until further notice. Members of the public are advised to go to other nearby stations. Further information will be provided in due course.”

Communications assistant TK Mtiki confirmed there had been an incident at the premises but said he was not yet able to disclose the nature of the incident.

“The incident is being investigated,” he said. “We will be able to provide more information later.”

However, several reports from members of the public that there had been a fire earlier appear to be confirmed by accounts that from the open doorway of the licencing office the smell of recent burning is strong and there are sooty stains running down the walls and water on the floor.

The Traffic Department in Knight Street, Makhanda, confirms it can assist with drivers licences and testing as well as vehicle licensing* from 9am to 3pm on weekdays; 9am to 2pm on Fridays.

Talk of the Town will report further when we have more information.

*Previously the Makana Traffic Department indicated they would only be able to assist with drivers’ licensing and testing; however, they have subsequently indicated they are able to assist with vehicle licensing as well.

