Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeNewsTraffic Department set to resume services soon
FeaturedNewsSafety

Traffic Department set to resume services soon

Talk of the Town Reporter
By Talk of the Town Reporter
0
13

The Ndlambe Traffic Department’s Port Alfred centre will house its offices in temporary structures with the intention of resuming services to the public as soon as possible, following a fire at the premises on the night of June 25. Services to the public will be resumed once these temporary structures, being provided by the Department of Transport, are in place.

Communications assistant TK Mtiki said in a statement, “We understand the frustration this [closure] might have caused to the public and as a result, Ndlambe Municipality is giving the incident and its consequences the attention it deserves. We are treating this as a matter of urgency.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding in the matter.”

Traffic Department closes after fire

Previous article
Eastern Cape art in online auction from today
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter
RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.