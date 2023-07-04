Traffic Department set to resume services soon

The Ndlambe Traffic Department’s Port Alfred centre will house its offices in temporary structures with the intention of resuming services to the public as soon as possible, following a fire at the premises on the night of June 25. Services to the public will be resumed once these temporary structures, being provided by the Department of Transport, are in place.

Communications assistant TK Mtiki said in a statement, “We understand the frustration this [closure] might have caused to the public and as a result, Ndlambe Municipality is giving the incident and its consequences the attention it deserves. We are treating this as a matter of urgency.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding in the matter.”

