Port Alfred CBD copper cable arrests

A Port Alfred business owner and his manager were arrested following the recovery of more than 19 kilograms of caternary cabling as well as 7 kilograms of copper cabling from a prominent second-hand goods shop in the town’s CBD this week.

According to South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohlii, members from various specialized policing units pounced the business premises around 2pm on Tuesday July 2, 2023. The operation followed a two-month-long surveillance of the premises.

Police recovered from the premises 19.01 kilograms of caternary Transnet cabling, as well as 7kg of copper cabling, two mandrax tablets and two packets of methamphetamine (‘tik’). The business owner and his manager were arrested.

The two men, aged 53 and 73, briefly appeared in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court facing charges ranging from contravening the Second-Hand Goods Act to the contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act. They were both released on warning, and their case was postponed to Wednesday, August 23 2023 for further investigation.

