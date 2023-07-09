Port Alfred K9 in arrest of rhino poaching suspects

Excellent collaboration between police and security officers from a private game reserve resulted in the swift arrest of two suspects as well as the confiscation of poaching equipment early on Friday morning July 7, 2023.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidoo said around 6am, Port Alfred K9 members and the security officials stopped a vehicle on the R67 at Koonaprivier between Makhanda and Fort Beaufort.

“The vehicle was searched and a 375 calibre rifle and live rounds of ammunition as well as equipment were found hidden in various places inside the vehicle,” Naidoo said. “The two suspects aged between 30-40 years old from Tembisa in Gauteng were detained on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

They were expected to appear in the Fort Beaufort magistrate court on Monday,10 July 2023, Naidoo said.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka welcomed the arrests. He said rhino poaching poses a significant threat to the already vulnerable species, therefore it must be protected, and any suspects apprehended.

“Rhino poaching is a criminal offence hence the consequences of engaging in poaching activities will be severe. We will not tolerate the continued exploitation of our wildlife as we work closely with wildlife conservation to bring perpetrators to book,” Xawuka said.

Share this: Tweet



