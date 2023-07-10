Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Man dies in Port Alfred accident

A 53 year old Gqeberha man died last night following an accident on the R72 opposite Port Alfred High School.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that around 11.40pm, Julian Esbach and his son were walking to their vehicle, a VW Golf after attending to an accident involving family members.

A VW Polo travelling east along the R72 allegedly lost control and hit the VW Golf before colliding into Esbach. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Naidu said the 31 year old driver of the VW Polo sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

