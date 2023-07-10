Mountain passes closed after heavy snowfalls

UPDATE 12.15pm Monday:

Two passes have been reopened:

The N6 between Jamestown and Komani (Penhoek Pass)

The R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock (Wapadsberg Pass)

ORIGINAL POST:

Four passes in the Eastern Cape have been closed due to heavy snowfalls and slippery roads:

The N6 between Jamestown and Komani (Penhoek Pass)

The R58 between Eliot and Barkly East (Barkly Pass)

The N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Maroeba (Loodsberg Pass)

The R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock (Wapadsberg Pass)

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said traffic officers are on the scene controlling traffic; however motorists are advised not to use those routes and rather choose alternative routes until the snow subsides.

There had also been an accident involving a bakkie and two trucks on the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg towards Cookhouse – 40km outside Cradock near Daggaboer, Binqose said. The driver of one of the trucks has died and five passengers from the bakkie are critical and have been taken to Cradock Hospital.

