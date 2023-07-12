HomeE-edition15 June 2023 e-Edition E-edition 15 June 2023 e-Edition By Hayden Hanstein July 12, 2023 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Share this:Tweet Related Tagse-editionlocal newsNdlambeneighbourly notesOnlinePort AlfredTalk of the Town Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWinter wonderland as snow hits most parts of SA including Joburg Hayden Hanstein RELATED ARTICLES E-edition 08 June 2023 e-Edition July 5, 2023 E-edition 01 June 2023 e-Edition June 29, 2023 E-edition 25 May 2023 e-Edition June 22, 2023 Leave a Reply Cancel reply - Advertisment - Most Popular Winter wonderland as snow hits most parts of SA including Joburg July 11, 2023 Man dies in Port Alfred accident July 10, 2023 Weekend rainfall July 10, 2023 Mountain passes closed after heavy snowfalls July 10, 2023 Load more