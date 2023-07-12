N3 arson case a ‘co-ordinated attack’ designed to cause mayhem and destruction

The early morning arson attack on six trucks on the N3 highway on Sunday, which led to the busy toll route linking Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal being closed most of the day, has been described as the result of infighting within a large trucking organisation and “pure criminality”.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, police minister Bheki Cele said he had been informed one of the trucks in the queue at the N3 Concession Plaza had come under attack by occupants of a white vehicle who had forced the truck to a stop, opened fire on it and then burnt it.

He said the other five trucks that were also burnt were side casualties, and that more damage would have been done had it not been for the fast intervention of security patrols that had fended off the attackers.

“We understand that part of it is about internal conflict within an organisation called the ACD [driver group] where you have some that are more moderate at odds with others who are radicals,” he said, adding that “drivers in South Africa having problems with foreign truck drivers” being another element.

Cele said he had been informed by the police commissioners of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal that they were on the trail of the attackers and arrests were imminent.