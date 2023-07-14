Road closure on the N2 between Makhanda and Peddie

A 3km section of the N2 between Makhanda and Peddie – from the Fish River Bridge (km 0.0) and ending at the Fish River Pass (km 2.7) – will be closed to traffic for construction on the N2. This will take place from Monday July 17 2023 until the end of November 2024.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) said traffic would be accommodated on an adjacent detour, namely the Pikoli by-pass, for approximately 2.7km around the N2 Fish River Pass before returning to the N2 roadway.

“A travelling delay time of approximately 10 minutes can be anticipated while the detour is in operation,” Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager said.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) should consider using the following alternative route: From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative routes: From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips, accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the by-pass,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.

