Makhanda police seize illegal guns in N2 patrol

A SAPS Grahamstown highway patrol on the N2 this week netted illegal firearms that had been hidden in the secret comnpartments of a vehicle heading towards Peddie. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said South African Police Service Grahamstown Highway patrol members were driving on the N2 towards Peddie on Monday July 17 . They stopped a suspicious vehicle.

“The vehicle was searched and a black vector pistol was found hidden behind the CD player compartment,” Naidu said. “Further searching resulted in the recovery of a second firearm which was hidden in the airbag console. “

Naidu said the serial numbers had been filed off.

Two suspects, both aged 33 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They were expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate court today, July 19.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka noted the crucial role of the highway patrollers in ensuring that criminals are intercepted before travelling from one place to another.

“Criminals must feel our presence everywhere, even where and when they least expect us to be,” Xawuka said. “We will continue to enhance our highway patrol operations with emphasis given to the possession of suspected stolen property, illegal firearms and the transportation of illegal goods being smuggled out from one area or province to another.”

