Blasting works scheduled on N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has confirmed that blasting operations are planned on the N2 between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and Fish River Pass, every Wednesday at 1pm for the next 12 months, commencing on Wednesday, 2 August 2023, up to end of July 2024.

The road will be closed on these days from 1pm, for a maximum period of three hours, up to 4pm to allow sufficient time for clearing of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager Mbulelo Peterson said.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga, turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga, turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Peterson.

