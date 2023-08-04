Three dead in Makhanda shooting

The police are on the hunt for armed suspects who shot and killed three people including a Department of Correctional Service employee in Makhanda on Thursday August 3.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident took place around 7pm on Thursday, August 3 2023. Their report was that an Extension 6, Joza, home owner was sitting outside his garage with five other people.

it is alleged the house owner in his property at Extension 6 in Joza (Makhanda) when they suddenly heard gunshots, which were directed towards them and they started running in different directions.

Three of the six were fatally wounded and lying in different areas of the house. The other three escaped unscathed. At this stage, it is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Nkohli said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will take over the investigation.

