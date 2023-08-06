SAPS on a drive to recruit 18-35s

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on its 2024/2025 recruitment process in which an additional 10 000 youth between the ages of 18 and 35 will be trained to serve.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale during a National Career Expo in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 05 August 2023.

The career expo provided SAPS with the opportunity to showcase, educate and expose communities to the various career paths in the SAPS.

During proceedings, management also announced that the age limit for recruitment of new trainees has been raised to 35.

Application forms are available as of Saturday August 5 2023 on the SAPS website : www.saps.gov.za under the police trainees section.

Application forms will also be made available at all police stations from Monday, August 7 2023.

Spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said there were currently 9000 trainees in academies throughout the country and another 1000 would be enlisted for training in January 2024. This wouldl bring the total number of recruits trained to 10 000 in the 2023/2024 financial year. The 2024/2025 cohort was expected to commence their training in April 2024.

Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale said the aim is to ensure sufficient boots on the ground to serve and protect the communities they serve.

“We are embarking on this process to ensure more boots on the ground in an effort to maximise our crime combating efforts”, said Mathale.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the organisation was targeting those with a passion for public service.

“We are inviting disciplined, upright and passionate candidates who are ready to serve and protect their communities. With more boots on the ground, we aim to enhance and improve our response to emerging crime trends”, said Masemola.

The basic requirements for enlistment are:

South African citizenship;

Matric certificate;

No criminal record.

Share this: Tweet



